Richard Burr

FBI Seizes Sen. Richard Burr’s Cellphone in Probe Over Stock Sales

The North Carolina Republican faced calls to resign in March after reports he privately warned donors of the dire impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in February while selling off up to $1.6 million of his stocks

In this Feb. 4, 2020, file photo, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The FBI has seized the cellphone of Sen. Richard Burr pursuant to a search warrant as part of an investigation of possible insider trading, a senior law enforcement official confirmed to NBC News.

The Los Angeles Times first reported Wednesday night that federal agents obtained the cellphone belonging to Burr as part of a Justice Department investigation into the stock trades. The newspaper reported that Burr turned over his phone to agents after they served a search warrant at his Washington, D.C.,-area residence, citing a law enforcement official it did not identify.

A spokesman for Burr declined to comment Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Justice Department also declined to comment on The Times story.

Burr, R-N.C., who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, faced calls to resign in March after reports that he privately warned well-connected donors of the dire impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in February while selling off up to $1.6 million of his own stocks.

