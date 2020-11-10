Tied Election Race Could Come Down to ‘Drawing Lots'

Two Santee political hopefuls are headed down to the wire, tied for city council, with the final votes still to be tallied.

San Diego County Registrar of Voters Michael Vu released the latest batch of numbers on Monday night, with some apparent winners adding to thier totals, while some also-rans watching their chances fade even harder.

A week after election night, there usually isn't much being contested, unless you count that race playing out for Pennsylvania Avenue.

A few local races, though, drew attention: While it appears that the San Diego County Board of Supervisors will be tipping blue for the first time in recent memory, in District 2. a pair of Republicans -- Poway Mayor Steve Vaus and former State Senator Joel Anderson -- are separated by the slimmest of margins, with Vaus holding the upper hand, at least for now, by 111 votes.

The slimmest of margins, though, implies daylight between candidate vote totals, something there is an absence of a little over 15 miles away in Santee, where, in the race for the District 4 City Council race, both Samantha "Samm" Hurst and Dustin Trotter have been able to amass 3,870 votes apiece.

According to papers filed with the registrar, Hurst, a self-described public-health scientist, is a third-generation East County resident with an undergrad degree from SDSU and a Ph.D. in biological and medical anthropology who has conducted research at UCSD. She also disclosed that she is "active in the community as a member of the Santee Historical Society, Santee Collaborative, and the FBI Citizen’s Academy Alumni Association" who "will continue the fight to reduce traffic, preserve open space, build trails and parks, and challenge irresponsible high-density development in fire hazard zones that threaten emergency evacuations for all residents."

For his part, Trotter, who said in his official filing form that he is self-employed, has been a Santee resident for most of his life. He's raising two sons in the city and plans to foster "a business-friendly environment where we cut red tape and get government out of the way of small business." Trotter, too, said he would encourage "open space and parks" and that he wanted to see the community center completed.

Santee City Council Dist. 4 % reporting

In the extremely unlikely event that Hurst and Trotter were to tie in the race, it wouldn't be the first time such a thing happened in a San Diego election, of course. Some with long memories recall a tie in a Ramona Municipal Water District race in 1992 that was settled with a coin toss, according to the Voice of San Diego, but not until details -- such as which coin to use and how high it had to be tossed -- were settled beforehand.

Similarly in Santee, the winner in a tie would be selected by the drawing of lots, according to SD County Registrar Vu. How, exactly, that plays out, would be up to Vu.

"Could be a number of ways … drawing out of a hat, coin toss, card game, drawing of sticks, etc.," Vu told NBC 7, adding later that the election official picks the method of selectino.

While there are still 43,000 votes to count in the whole county, it stands to reason that there can't be nearly that many left in Santee, a city of 58,115 as of 2018, per Google. So prepare for "lots" of legal challenges, recounts and contested ballots. Wait … that's that other race. Turns out San Diego will just wait till Vu's office says who straddles the top of the winner's column.