Ballots

No, a Sharpie Will Not Invalidate Your Ballot: SD County Registrar of Voter's Office

A bogus rumor spread on social media falsely claimed Sharpie pens and markers would invalidate ballots

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Amid heightened concerns sparked by a rumor that falsely claims Sharpie markers invalidate election ballots, the San Diego County Registrar of Voter’s Office issued a statement reassuring residents that the rumor is simply not true.

Social media posts that are now known as part of #SharpieGate suggested that the markers could interfere with ballots being recorded. The rumor began to spread after Arizona election officials in Maricopa County gave voters Sharpie pens to cast their ballots at the polls.

Decision 2020

More on San Diego County's election races.

CONGRESS 27 mins ago

Here Are The Results For San Diego's Congressional Races

50th District 9 hours ago

Where Are the Rest of San Diego's Election Results? New Batch of Numbers Expected Soon

On Thursday, San Diego County’s Registrar of Voters said in a statement that due to the bogus rumor, it has received questions regarding the matter.

The registrar’s office made it clear that it does not provide voters Sharpie pens or markers at the polls, but archival pens instead. However, that does not mean Sharpie markers will taint a ballot.

“Regardless, using a Sharpie does not invalidate the ballot,” the office said in its statement. “Our voting system prevents a situation where if a voter uses a Sharpie to vote and it bleeds through the other side, it will not impact any “bubbles” on the opposite side.”

This article tagged under:

BallotsDecision 2020election#SharpieGatesharpie
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us