Where Are the Rest of San Diego's Election Results? New Batch of Numbers Expected Soon

It’s two days after Election Day and the tallies for San Diego’s local races haven’t changed since then. Where are the rest of San Diego’s election results? Don’t worry, this is normal. They’re coming.

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters said an election results update will be posted to the ROV’s website after 5 p.m. Thursday. The first round of numbers was released on Election Night.

San Diego County Registrar Michael Vu said this is standard operating procedure as the registrar has been hard at work counting last-minute ballots.

Vu told NBC 7 Wednesday night that there were still an estimated 375,000 San Diego ballots to be considered and counted. Those ballots need to be verified before they can be counted.

Vu said the registrar of voters had an overnight crew working on that process so they could begin scanning the ballots early Thursday for the next round of results to be released in the evening.

The County of San Diego broke down the process here.

The county said ballots that were left to count in the days after Election Night included mail-in ballots dropped off at polling places and drop-off locations, mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day but not arriving until later, and provisional ballots from polling places.

After Thursday's fresh batch of numbers is released, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters plans to release similar updates once a day for about a week, through Nov. 13. After that, the rest of the election results will not be released daily.

The registrar has until Dec. 3 to certify the election, and the ROV said it'll likely take that entire time to gather the final results.

On Nov. 3, the San Diego Registrar of Voters was reporting a 64.4% voter turnout locally, with more than 1.2 million mail-in ballots had beenreturned early and more than 635,000 dropped off at official ballot drop-off locations. As of Nov. 2, more than 85,000 San Diegans had voted early in person across the county’s 230+ polling sites.

