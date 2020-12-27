California Hospitals Brace for Holiday Coronavirus Cases

Hospitals in central and Southern California are quickly running out of intensive care unit beds for coronavirus patients and state officials are poised to extend the strictest stay-at-home orders there as conditions worsen before the post-holiday surge hits.

The situation is already dire, and the worst is expected to come in the next few weeks after Christmas and New Year's travelers return home. California hit 2 millionconfirmed coronavirus cases on Christmas Eve, becoming the first state to reach the grim milestone.

Health inspectors and authorities stepped upenforcement at restaurants and shopping malls over the post-Christmas weekend in an attempt to curb the surge.

Statewide, officials on Sunday reported thatCalifornia has had 2,122,806 confirmed cases and more than 24,000 deaths. The figures are from Saturday, the most recent data available. Most of the state is under stay-at-home orders.

The state's total confirmed cases rose by more than 50,000 — an increase of 2.4% — over the previous day, data shows. There were 237 additional deaths reported to the state.

State stay-at-home orders for the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California are set to expire Monday — they were first imposed three weeks ago — but Gov. Gavin Newsom has signaled they would not be allowed to lapse.

In some counties in the San Joaquin Valley, state data shows there aren’t any ICU beds left. In others, only a handful remain. The crisis is straining the state’s medical system well beyond its normal capacity, prompting hospitals to treat patients in tents, offices and auditoriums.

In Los Angeles County, the nation’s most populous, county estimates show that about 1 in 95 people are contagious with the virus. Officials estimate one person dies every 10 minutes from COVID-19 in the county.