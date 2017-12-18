Senator Manchin Calls for Franken to Un-Resign

Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Monday that his colleague Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., should not have announced his resignation amid sexual misconduct allegations.
He urged Franken, who has not said exactly when he plans to step down, to reconsider the decision.
"I definitely think he should not resign," Manchin told CNN. "I think he should submit himself, which he has willingly done and offered to do. And go through this complete process of an extensive ethics review, and whatever the outcome is I will live with it."
Manchin is one of four senators actively urging Franken not to resign, according to Politico.
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton has already named Franken’s replacement, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith.