GOP Congressman Climbs 'Border' Wall, Doesn't Actually Make It to Mexico

In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 photo Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., speaks during an interview at a call center on in Santee, Calif.

GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter is facing backlash for pretending to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, NBC News reports — something his Democratic opponent says would have violated the terms of the congressman's parole stemming from federal charges of misusing campaign funds.

The California lawmaker posted a video on social media on Thursday claiming to be "15 meters" from the U.S.-Mexico border before walking over to a fence he alleged was the only thing separating migrants seeking asylum from entering the U.S. by foot. Border Patrol officials told The Times of San Diego that the official border is the Colorado River, which is further away from the vehicle barrier Hunter crossed.

Ammar Campa-Najjar, a Democrat who unsuccessfully challenged Hunter for his seat last November, slammed Hunter for the video on social media. "This is what happens when you’ve been stripped from all your committees & have too much time on your hands," he tweeted.

Michael Harrison, a spokesman for Hunter, told The Times of San Diego that the accusation of him violating his parole by leaving the U.S. is a "non-issue typical of someone desperate for a headline."

