The Santa Ana Police Department Thursday released security camera video footage which showed a group of men stealing valuable collectable items from a storage unit.

The suspects forced their way into the unit inside a CubeSmart self-storage building on West 5th Street on July 31, police said.

The men allegedly stole nearly $20,00 worth of Star Wars and G.I Joe action figures as well as other comic books and collectibles.

Police said the group took off in a white Dodge van with blue stripes on the side.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

People with information were urged to call Detective J. Guidry at 714-245-8530 or email him atJGuidry@santa-ana.org.