Video: Thieves break into Santa Ana storage to steal action figures, comic books

Santa Ana Police Department

The Santa Ana Police Department Thursday released security camera video footage which showed a group of men stealing valuable collectable items from a storage unit.

The suspects forced their way into the unit inside a CubeSmart self-storage building on West 5th Street on July 31, police said.

The men allegedly stole nearly $20,00 worth of Star Wars and G.I Joe action figures as well as other comic books and collectibles.

Police said the group took off in a white Dodge van with blue stripes on the side.

People with information were urged to call Detective J. Guidry at 714-245-8530 or email him atJGuidry@santa-ana.org.

