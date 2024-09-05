Video: Erratic driver slams into other motorist on San Diego freeway

A video making the rounds on social media Wednesday shows a driver traveling erratically on a SoCal freeway then seemingly lose control of their vehicle and crash into another motorist.

The video, which was posted to X, shows, the driver of a crossover traveling on the southbound 805 Freeway in San Diego. The driver is first seen on a hill off the side of the freeway before entering the lanes.

After seemingly gaining control of the vehicle, the driver is then seen traveling onto the 163 south on-ramp. The driver is then seen losing control of the vehicle again, veering across the rest of the freeway before crashing into another car and then rolling over near the Genesee Avenue exit.

It is unclear what caused the driver to crash. The severity of the injuries of those involved in the incident was not disclosed.