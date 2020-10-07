Urn Containing Woman's Mother's Ashes Stolen From Her Vehicle In Burbank

An urn containing a woman's mother's ashes was stolen from her vehicle in Burbank, police said Wednesday.

The urn, along with several other personal items, was taken about 12:05 p.m. Tuesday while the vehicle was parked in the 4400 block of Sarah Street, near the Ventura (134) Freeway, according to Sgt. Derek Green.

The urn is red and has the name "Anita Sue Fowler'' inscribed on it, Green said.

Anyone with information about the urn's whereabouts was asked to call the Burbank Police Department at 818-238-3000. If anyone locates the urn, they can call the nearest law enforcement agency and cite the Burbank police report number 20-6855.