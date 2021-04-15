Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood Reopens For Pass Holders April 15, Everyone Else Friday

Eating and drinking will be restricted to designated dining areas. Per California health rules, only in-state residents will be permitted.

By City News Service

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin | GC Images | Getty Images

After a yearlong closure forced by the pandemic, Universal Studios Hollywood will reopen for annual and season pass holders Thursday, with the general public welcomed back starting Friday.

Park officials said most rides will be operational, but some attractions will remain shuttered to comply with health restrictions. Face coverings will be required for all visitors, physical-distancing measures will be in place and everyone entering the park will have their temperature checked.

With Los Angeles County in the orange tier of the state's COVID-19 economic blueprint, capacity will be limited 25%.

"We are incredibly thrilled to finally be able to open Universal Studios Hollywood, return team members to work, and welcome guests back to enjoy our amazing rides,'' Karen Irwin, president and chief operating officer of Universal Studios Hollywood, said when reopening plans were announced. "It has been a very challenging year and we are overjoyed to have arrived at this moment."

Annual and season pass holders are being offered a series of complimentary "Bonus Days" on select dates, beginning Thursday, with other dates planned through May 16. Regular use of the annual and season passes will resume May 17.

Anyone who purchased a park ticket prior to April 8 will have to make an advance reservation at universalstudioshollywood.com to schedule a date to visit.

The park's newest ride, "The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash," will be open when the park welcomes back visitors.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Universal Studios Hollywoodcoronavirus pandemicReopening CaliforniaTheme Parks
