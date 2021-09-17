Two of Gov. Newsom's Children Test Positive for COVID-19: Office

Two of Gov. Gavin Newsom's children were tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Governor's Office.

Governor's Office spokesperson Erin Mellon said on Friday that Newsom, his wife, Jennifer and their two other children have tested negative for COVID-19. Mellon added that the family is following all COVID-19 protocols.

"The Newsoms continue to support masking for unvaccinated individuals indoors to stop the spread and advocate for vaccinations as the most effective way to end this pandemic," Mellon said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.