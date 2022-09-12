Two New Nighttime Shows Coming to Disney Parks in 2023

Two new nighttime shows are coming to Disney's Anaheim theme parks in late January 2023 as part of the company's 100th anniversary celebration, officials announced Sunday.

The fireworks show “Wondrous Journeys” will debut at Disneyland Park, while “World of Color -- One” will launch at Disney California Adventure.

The latter show will “celebrate the storytelling legacy started by Walt Disney a century ago. It's going to be World of Color like you've never seen it before, with an all-new inspiring story told through some favorite characters,” Disney officials said.

Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announced the updates at this weekend's D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim.

“It's terrific to be together in person and connect with our fans again at D23 Expo. I love sharing in the excitement with them for what we have ahead of us,” D'Amaro said. “As the world's greatest storytellers, I'm thrilled to share the new and innovative ways we are bringing next-generation Disney magic to life across Disney parks and experiences.”

The Burbank-based entertainment behemoth also announced that a new attraction is coming to the Avengers Campus at California Adventure that will "expand into the multiverse," featuring a brand-new story that will bring guests into battle alongside their favorite superheroes.

Additional announcements for the Anaheim parks included: