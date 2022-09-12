Mando to Mickey: D23 Expo Reveals Big Disneyland Openings, Updates

What to Know D23 Expo took place from Sept. 9-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center The Disney fan convention has become synonymous with major reveals, including what people can expect to soon see at Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure The Mandalorian and Grogu will appear at Galaxy's Edge, while Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure will see a number of notable additions, including a third attraction
No matter how many times a Disneyland devotee visits The Happiest Place on Earth, there is always something new awaiting them. A new treat, a novel experience, a different way to see a delightful attraction thanks to updated tunes, a seasonal overlay, or both.
Likewise,
D23 Expo, the large-scale Disney fan convention that pops up at the Anaheim Convention Center every few years — has become known for giving fans that same thrill of discovery.
Big announcements, wowza reveals, and all sorts of major debuts that stir anticipatory excitement are unveiled at the three-days event, with new movies, TV shows, and additions to the Disney theme parks on the centerstage.
The 2022 expo announced several soon-to-debut Disneyland Resort spectaculars, attraction openings, character cameos, and more. Take a look at many of
these mondo reveals below, and check out the full slate at the official Disney Parks Blog.
The Mandalorian and Grogu in Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland park, a fireworks celebration in honor of the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary, and San Fransokyo in Disney California Adventure: D23 Expo, which concluded on Sept. 11, was full of festive announcements.
At D23 Expo 2022, details were shared around a third future attraction coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure park. This new attraction will be a thrilling adventure where guests will get to team up with more of the Avengers and their allies to battle against foes from across the multiverse, including King Thanos, a villain designed specifically for the attraction. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)
At D23 Expo 2022, details were shared around a third future attraction coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure park. This new attraction will be a thrilling adventure where guests will get to team up with more of the Avengers and their allies to battle against foes from across the multiverse, including King Thanos, a villain designed specifically for the attraction. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)
An all-new retail store will be opening in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., on Sept. 20, 2022, called Eudora's Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana's Gourmet Secrets. Tiana is collaborating with her talented dressmaker mother, Eudora, to open this fantastic little shop, with accessories to create and serve masterful Orleans-style cuisine and more. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)
In spring 2023, the long-awaited return of the "Magic Happens" parade will come to life at Disneyland park in Anaheim, Calif., during The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary. The parade will feature stunning floats, beautiful costumes and beloved Disney characters. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
Visitors to Batuu may find the Mandalorian and Grogu inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland park starting in mid-November 2022. The Mandalorian and Grogu and their journey together can be seen in the first two seasons of "The Mandalorian" on Disney+. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
Coming to both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in late 2024, Tiana's Bayou Adventure will bring guests down the bayou along with Tiana, Naveen and their friends, and explore the next chapter in Tiana's story. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)
Pacific Wharf in Disney California Adventure park will be reimagined as San Fransokyo from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Big Hero 6," where East meets West and technology meets tradition. Imagineers are in the early phases of this work, but there is something coming for children of all ages, for the young and young at heart. There will be a place to meet Baymax, plus new spots to eat and shop. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)
To celebrate The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary, an all-new nighttime spectacular will debut at Disneyland park in late January 2023. "Wondrous Journeys" will ignite the wonder in all of us and feature nods to all 60 Walt Disney Animation Studios films to date, taking viewers on a journey filled with artistry, music, storytelling and heart. Disney 100 Years of Wonder (Disney100) will be the biggest celebration in the history of the company. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)
A first look inside Goofy's House coming to Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., when the newly reimagined land reopens in 2023. Mickey's Toontown is currently undergoing an exciting transformation into a vibrant symphony of sights, sounds and sensations. Inside Goofy's house, Goofy has set up a candy-making contraption that only he could imagine. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)
To celebrate The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary, an all-new nighttime spectacular will debut at Disney California Adventure park in late January 2023. "World of Color — One" will celebrate the storytelling legacy started by Walt Disney a century ago and have an all-new inspiring story told through some of your favorite characters. Disney 100 Years of Wonder (Disney100) will be the biggest celebration in the history of the company. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)
Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel at the Disneyland Resort will become Pixar Place Hotel. The reimagining will weave the artistry of Pixar into a comfortable, contemporary setting. Guests will gain a new perspective on some of their favorite Pixar worlds and characters through carefully curated artwork and décor that reveals the creative journey of the Pixar artists. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)
In 2023, when Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway debuts in the newly reimagined Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., guests will take a journey inside a Mickey Mouse cartoon short. Once guests step into the cartoon world of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, they'll board a train with Goofy as the engineer for an out-of-control adventure filled with surprising twists and turns. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)
Southern California favorite Porto's Bakery & Café is bringing its famous sweet pastries and desserts as well as delicious California-Cuban inspired dishes to the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort. (Porto's Bakery & Café)