Trump detractors and supporters gather outside Miami courthouse ahead of hearing

Security was tight outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson federal courthouse in Miami Tuesday as some demonstrators gathered ahead of former President Donald Trump's historic court appearance.

Before Trump was set to answer to 37 felony counts that accuse him of willfully retaining classified records, supporters and detractors were gathering outside the courthouse.

But demonstrators were noticeably few hours before the appearance — far outnumbered by the hundreds of journalists from the U.S. and around the world who have converged on downtown Miami for the historic occasion.

That recalled the scene in New York, where Trump was arraigned in April on a separate criminal case involving hush money he’s accused of paying during the 2016 presidential campaign. Then, there were far more reporters than demonstrators for and against the former president.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Trump himself had encouraged supporters to join a planned protest Tuesday at the Miami courthouse.

Among those who arrived early Tuesday in Miami were father and son Florencio and Kevin Rodriguez, who came to the U.S. 15 years ago as asylum seekers fleeing Cuba. Wearing a shirt bearing the slogan "Jesus is my savior, Trump my president," the younger Rodriguez, Kevin, said it is possible that Trump is guilty of illegally retaining classified documents.

But he questioned the fairness of the proceedings in light of what he said was prosecutors’ lax attitude toward President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. They’ve both been accused of mishandling classified intelligence and not appeared in court, though they also have not faced accusations of intentionally hiding their actions, like Trump has.

"Even if he’s guilty, we will still support him," Rodriguez said, noting the Trump administration’s staunch opposition to Cuba’s government, “We never abandon our amigos — those who love this country and our liberty."

Scenes from Donald Trump's 1st-ever federal arraignment

Jack Kaplan said he drove two hours from Fort Pierce, where the judge assigned to the case is based, to counter the large number of Trump supporters who had already started showing up outside the federal courthouse in Miami.

Toting a copy of the indictment affixed to a clipboard and a sign reading "Trump is Toast," the 68-year-old retired car dealer said he’ll celebrate with a $1,400 bottle of Mouton Rothschild red wine if the former president goes to prison.

"I’ve already get the bottle sitting in my wine cooler," said Kaplan as a Trump supporter carrying a sign reading "Keep America Great" walked by coolly. "I’m going to have a big party."

What led to the indictment?

Here's a timeline of the events that led to Trump's history-making indictment:

Republican 2024 presidential primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was among those gathered outside the courthouse to support Trump. Ramaswamy echoed what other high-profile Republicans including Trump rivals like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have said in calling the Trump indictment politicized.

Authorities had a massive presence at and around the courthouse, with multiple agencies on the ground including Department of Homeland Security Officials.

Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said his department was ready whether 5,000 or 50,000 people show up on Tuesday.

“Make no mistake about it, we are taking this event extremely serious," Morales said at a news conference Monday. "We know that there is a potential of things taking a turn for the worst but that’s not the Miami way.”

At one point, police said they responded to a suspicious object that was found not far from the courthouse. Authorities were seen closing off an area with what appeared to be a flat screen TV with an anti-media message on it sitting on a sidewalk.

Police later gave an all-clear for the item.