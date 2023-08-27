Torrance

Witnesses describe melee involving large group of teens at Del Amo Fashion Center

Scuffles involving large groups of teens broke out at the shopping center, witnesses told police.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene Sunday when a large group of teens rampaged through the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance.

The Torrance Police Department (TPD) said it received a call around 4 p.m. Sunday of a large crowd of juveniles fighting amongst themselves at the mall. Neighboring police departments were asked to assist in the response due to the size of the crowd.

A witness told officers a gun was fired from the crowd, according to Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary. Authorities said they have not confirmed whether anyone was struck by gunfire.

Other witnesses said a large group tried to get into a movie theater. Sunday was National Cinema Day, featuring discounted ticket prices.

"They were all just running and trying to get into the movie theater," one witness said. "I saw about 40 people get in."

Another witness said hundreds of teens ran past a BJs restaurant where she was working. Some entered the business and became violent after employees asked them to make room for customers.

"We all just saw 400, 500 kids just running past BJs," said Amber Treneice. "They just got so mad, so angry, They started yelling a bunch of things and cussing me out.

The City of Torrance urged the public to “please avoid the area” of the shopping plaza due to the police activity. It is unclear when the advisory will be over.

"One of them just throws a cup of water at me."

Around 9 p.m., the Torrance Police Department advised that officers had cleared the mall.

Details on what led up to the fight were not immediately available.

No arrests were announced in connection with the incident.

This article tagged under:

TorranceSouth BayDel Amo Fashion CenterTorrance police
