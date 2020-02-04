There’s a Wrinkle to This Bulldog Beauty Contest

What to Know Marine Stadium in Long Beach

Sunday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.

$10 advance entry; $20 there; $5 front row seat

There's no actual wrinkle to this story, as in the sort of unexpected plot twist that can throw a tail, er, tale off-track.

But there will soon be plenty of wrinkles, folds, and nubby tails at Marine Stadium in Long Beach.

For here's the straightforward truth: People love celebrating their pooches, and when the pooch in question is broad-of-shoulder and squat-of-body? Humans have a way of puddling into sheer glops of pure, Bulldog-loving joy.

And it is just those squatty superstars that will take the center spotlight on Sunday, Feb. 9 in Long Beach, when the 16th Annual National Bulldog Beauty Contest returns to the water-adjacent spot.

Any Bulldoggy cutie can enter, for ten bucks ahead of time or $20 there.

Good to note? Costumes for your B-dog are not encouraged for the main Bulldog-focused contest. Other to-knows and suggestions are listed on the Haute Dog online HQ (the organization behind the annual event).

There are other non-Bulldog showdowns during the lighthearted day, including Best Ears, Best Smile, Best Senior, Best Young Dog, and a host of hound-strong categories beyond those. All the entry information? You got it.

And if you have your pup-obsessed mind set on dressing up your dog, there is a contest for that, too.

It's been over three months since Halloween, after all, and the canine-based dress-up opportunities have been few.

The money raised by this Bulldog-beautiful bash helps out community projects around the Long Beach area. And, you bet: There'll be an adoption fair there, in case you're hoping to meet your next wonderhound.

"Who will be the Bull of the Ball?" is the urgent and adorable question of the day. Discover the answer to that question at this Fido-famous gathering, one that always happens around Valentine's Day. Call it a fitting and fold-laden start to the love-strong week for many a local Bulldog aficionado.