The majority of the best hotels in the United States are in California, according to the Michelin Guide.

The prestigious list for 2024 recognized seven California hotels to receive Three Keys, including The Beverly Hills Hotel, Dorchester Collection (Beverly Hills), Post Ranch Inn (Big Sur), SingleThread Inn (Healdsburg), Hotel Bel-Air, Dorchester Collection (Los Angeles), Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Resorts Collection (Rutherford), Meadowood Napa Valley (St. Helena) and Canyon Ranch Woodside (Woodside).

The guide states that it is no surprise that California is the state with the most Key hotels in America due to its "sheer breadth of size and variety." The locations are a nice mix of coastal, beachside, wine country and historical, providing a perfect destination for each traveler.

These standout selections are vetted based on five categories meant to enhance a traveler's experience. The categories are architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and a significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting.

The Three Keys list is rounded out with various hotels in New York City.

Other California hotels are featured on the Two Keys and One Key list, as well:

The Two Keys Hotels

California (Beverly Hills): L'Ermitage Beverly Hills

California (Beverly Hills): The Maybourne Beverly Hills

California (Beverly Hills): The Peninsula Beverly Hills

California (Carmel Valley): Bernardus Lodge & Spa

California (Big Sur): Ventana Big Sur

California (Guerneville): The Stavrand

California (Healdsburg): Montage Healdsburg

California (Healdsburg): The Madrona

California (Laguna Beach): Montage Laguna Beach

California (Montecito): Rosewood Miramar Beach

California (Napa): Milliken Creek Inn & Spa

California (San Francisco): Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero

California (San Francisco): The Battery

California (Sausalito): Cavallo Point Lodge

California (West Hollywood): Chateau Marmont

California (West Hollywood): Pendry West Hollywood

California (Yountville): Bardessono

California (Yountville): North Block

The One Keys Hotels

Calistoga: Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley

Elk: Harbor House

Los Angeles: Downtown LA Proper Hotel

Los Angeles: Soho Warehouse DTLA

Los Angeles: The Aster

Los Angeles: The Paramour Estate

Los Angeles: The Prospect Hollywood

Napa: Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection

Newport Beach: Pendry Newport Beach

Palm Springs: Dive Palm Springs

Palm Springs: Holiday House Palm Springs

Palm Springs: La Serena Villas

Palm Springs: Sparrows Lodge

Rutherford: Rancho Caymus Inn

San Francisco: 1 Hotel San Francisco

San Francisco: Hotel Drisco

San Luis Obispo: Hotel San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo: San Luis Creek Lodge

Santa Barbara: El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel, Santa Barbara

Santa Monica: Casa Del Mar

Santa Monica: Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

Santa Monica: Santa Monica Proper Hotel

Santa Monica: Shutters on the Beach

Santa Monica: The Georgian

Sea Ranch: The Sea Ranch Lodge

West Hollywood: Chamberlain West Hollywood

West Hollywood: Hotel 850 SVB

West Hollywood: Palihouse West Hollywood

West Hollywood: Soho House Holloway

West Hollywood: Sunset Tower Hotel

West Hollywood: The Charlie