The Solvang Sweetheart Tour Is a Pastry-Perfect Experience

What to Know Daily through Feb. 13, 2022; 5 p.m.

$28 per person

The open-air walking tour includes sightseeing around the charming village, as well as samples at a local bakery and chocolate shop

SWEETS, TREATS, AND CANDIES? They're some of the central, sugar-topped, can't-stop-eating components of Valentine's Day, it's true. An ardent fan of the mid-February festivity might even say that the heart-swirly celebration is the dessert-iest of all the holidays, a time when snacking on caramel squares, nougat buttons, and all sorts of cakes enters its frosting-covered prime. If you're a believer in this theory, and also think that Valentine's can't ever have too many treats, then going to a California hamlet that has long been synonymous with the sweeter side of life, thanks to its famous bakeries and candy stores, seems like something you may want to try. That hamlet? You so know that we're about to reference the windmill-filled fantasia known as...

SOLVANG: True, the "Danish capital of America" does possess plenty of Christmassy cred, thanks to its month-long Julefest, and Danish Days, in September, is one of the town's best-known bashes. But, each and every day of the year, the Santa Barbara County destination is also about enjoying dessert, from doughnuts to æbleskiver to gingerbread to Kransekake, a Danish-delightful cake created for life's big moments. And Valentine's Weekend is plenty big, for plenty of the Golden State's sweethearts will be seeking a more unusual, highly flavorful outing. Solvang brings that flavor to its new Sweetheart Tour, a February-ish spin on its popular Candlelight Tours (though the new experience is definitely its own thing, even if you've joined the candle-cool outings in the past).

TOUR GUESTS... will enjoy an informative stroll around Solvang, complete with a guide who is, oh yes, rocking a costume. Tastes at a local bakery are part of the evening, of course, as is a stop by a chocolate shop. It's an open-air adventure, one that has a quaint character and confections, too (so important). For more, call upon the Solvang Sweetheart Tour page now.