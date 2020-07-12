Lancaster

Suspects Wanted For Assaulting Elderly Man In Lancaster Turn Themselves In

"I think we have great ties with our community leaders," Lt. Jon Hoyt of the Lancaster Sheriff's Station said. "This was a serious crime that was solved."

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

The two people allegedly involved in the robbery and assault of an 80-year-old man in a Lancaster grocery store bathroom turned themselves in to authorities Saturday.

Tamika White, 33, and Damaris Wade, 22, arrived at the Lancaster sheriff's station around 8 p.m., gave confessions and were taken into custody, said Lt. Jon Hoyt of the Lancaster Sheriff's Station.

Roberto Flores-Lopez was in the bathroom of a Lancaster grocery store in the 1000 block of East Avenue J, near 10th Street, at 8:30 a.m. Thursday when he was attacked by a man with a black mask with a design of white fangs, authorities said.

"I think we have great ties with our community leaders," Hoyt said. "This was a serious crime that was solved."

On Friday, deputies posted a wanted poster with pictures of the suspects. The sheriff's department said the two were convinced to turn themselves in by a prominent local figure in the community.

Investigators say White accompanied Wade as he assaulted Flores-Lopez.

"We would also like to share that family members of Mr. Wade met with the Flores-Lopez family last night," said Ali Villalobos, with the Lancaster Sheriff's Station. "Both families call for unity within our community."

Villalobos said deputies got a lot of support from Antelope Valley residents during the investigation.

"Crimes against our most vulnerable residents can stir up a lot of emotions," Villalobos said. "Your actions in the last few days are reflective of the fantastic community we have."

