Street Vendor's Ice Cream Truck Vandalized in Cypress Park

The Los Angeles Fire Department has launched an investigation and is evaluating the case as a possible arson fire.

By Lorena Bourdevaire Casillas

Jenesis Dávila

An Elysian Park street vendor was the victim of an alleged arson fire in his ice cream truck in Cypress Park Friday night.

Jenesis Dávila, the daughter of street vendor Hugo Davila, shared some pictures of the damage caused by the fire. Flames destroyed a large part of the van's counter.

Jenesis says her father, who has worked as a street vendor for more than 20 years, parked his truck Friday near the place where he sells the ice cream. When Dávila went to pick up the truck on Saturday morning, he couldn't believe what had happened.

"We don't know who or why the person did this to my father's truck," she said. "This is the worst thing they have done to him [in all his years as a street vendor]."

The Los Angeles Fire Department has launched an investigation and is evaluating the case as a possible arson fire.

