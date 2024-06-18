SpaceX has successful launch of Falcon 9 rocket

SpaceX had another successful launch from Vandenberg Tuesday night.

The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off at 8:40 pm, carrying 20 Starlink internet satellites into orbit.

If you were looking outside, you may have seen the rocket's vapor trail illuminated against the dark sky.

This is known as the twilight phenomenon and the conditions were just right for it tonight.

“This is the fifth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched USSF-62 and three Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean,” SpaceX said on their website.