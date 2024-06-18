SpaceX has successful launch of Falcon 9 rocket

The launch was expected to happen at 8:40 p.m.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

SpaceX had another successful launch from Vandenberg Tuesday night.

The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off at 8:40 pm, carrying 20 Starlink internet satellites into orbit.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

If you were looking outside, you may have seen the rocket's vapor trail illuminated against the dark sky.

This is known as the twilight phenomenon and the conditions were just right for it tonight.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“This is the fifth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched USSF-62 and three Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean,” SpaceX said on their website.

Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us