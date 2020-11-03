South Bay Hospital Expects Rise in Cardiac Arrest Patients Because of Election Day Stress

Election Day has plenty of people across the nation feeling anxious and stressed, and the Bay Area is no exception.

Regional Medical Center in San Jose decided to add extra staff on Election Day because they're concerned about the fallout from all the election-related stress.

Hospital authorities said extra staff is on call because they're estimating to see a 15% rise in cardiac arrest patients because of stress from this election.

"You know, people are nervous and on edge," said Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, a cardiologist at Regional Medical Center. "It's a combination of election timing with the COVID pandemic. It's expected that people are under stress."

Workers at the South Bay hospital say heart flutters and palpitations, as well as cases of cardiac arrest often rise in times of great stress.

Medical research shows that elections along with major sporting events and natural disasters often cause a jump in the number of cardiac patients.

Doctors say if you feel any symptoms, don't hesitate to go to the hospital.