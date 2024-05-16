Sonoma State University president placed on leave for controversial message

Sonoma State University's president was placed on administrative leave Wednesday for "insubordination" after sending out a campuswide message indicating agreement with pro-Palestinian protesters.

California State University Chancellor Mildred García said in a statement ​Wednesday that President Mike Lee sent the message without proper approvals and that Lee has been placed on leave while the CSU board reviews the matter.

"​Our role as educators is to support and uplift all members of the California State University," Garcia added in her statement. "I want to acknowledge how deeply concerned I am about the impact the statement has had on the Sonoma State community, and how challenging and painful it will be​ for many of our students and community members to see and read. The heart and mission of the CSU is to create an inclusive and welcoming place for everyone we serve​, not to marginalize one community over another."

Garcia said Nathan Evans, deputy vice chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs and chief academic officer, will serve as acting president of Sonoma State.

A community organization at the university called Students for Justice in Palestine posted Lee's message on social media under the heading "SSU Demands Met." In his message, Lee said he joined discussions about the protesters' demands on May 10 and 14. The protesters have been camped out on Person Lawn for weeks.

The message goes on to say the parties reached several points of agreement, including establishing an advisory council of Students for Justice in Palestine, an academic boycott of Israeli institutions, disclosure and divestment of SSU Foundation investments and calls for a cease-fire.

Lee also released a statement Wednesday.

"In my attempt to find agreement with one group of students, I marginalized other members of our student population and community," Lee stated. "I realize the harm that this has caused, and I take full ownership of it. I deeply regret the unintended consequences of my actions."

Garcia did not indicate how long Lee would be on leave.

The following is Garcia's full statement:

