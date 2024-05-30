Things to do this weekend: North Park Music Festival, Freestyle Reunion and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

What to Know Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday in our In Your Neighborhood section of NBC7.com

Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county -- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego

Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com

Friday, May 31

North Park Music Festival

4 p.m. at the North Park Mini Park | $45 for one day, $60 for a two-day pass

This two-day music festival, happening on Friday and Saturday, highlights Southern California and Baja bands, food and art. There will be 15 local vendors featuring food from all over the world.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The Ballad Of Johnny And June

7:30 a.m. at the Mandell Weiss Theatre| $25-$79

World premiere musical about the iconic love story of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.

The Little Mermaid- Ballet

7 p.m. at the Joan B. Kroc Theatre| $30-$60

A ballet inspired by the classic tale of underwater adventure and discovery.

The Art Of Dr Seuss - The Spark Of An Icon Exhibit

10 a.m. at the Gaslamp Gallery

You’ll be able to discover the artistic side of Theodor Geisel and immerse yourself in the unique world of Dr. Seuss’s midnight paintings.

The Sandlot-Summer Movies in the Park

15 minutes before sunset at the Standley Community Park|Free

Head to Univeristy City for Summer Movies in the Park where you'll be able to watch a movie with your family under the stars. You'll also be able to bring your own picnic and favorite snacks.

Saturday, June 1

To Buy or Not to Buy: The Dos and Don’ts of Sustainable Fashion Workshop

10:30 a.m. at the Point Loma/Hervey Branch Library | Free

This event, by I Love a Clean San Diego, is all about learning ways to reduce clothing waste and make your closet more sustainable. Some topics discussed at the workshop include upcycling ideas, thrift shopping tips and second-hand store recommendations. Bring your gently used clothing donations and participate in the “Swap and Shop” booth.

Freestyle Reunion

6 p.m. at Broadway Pier| $35

Old School and Freestyle concert featuring The Cover Girls, The JETS, Betty D from Sweet Sensation, Trinere and more.

Los Cafres

9 p.m. at the Music Box|$57

Los Cafres is a reggae band from Argentina that have been active since the late 1980s. Their music is characterized by a fusion of roots reggae with Latin American rhythms and rock influences.

Legally Blonde

7 p.m. at the San Diego Musical Theatre| $30-$70

The award-winning musical is based on the movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, and follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

Valley Center Western Days

2-day festivities in Valey Center

Established in 1950, Western Days is the historic and premiere annual event celebrating Valley Center's Western heritage. There will be a 5K, a parade, a festival, live music and more.

Pride by the Beach

Noon at Oceanside| Free

The festival will have local entertainment with dance performances, food, retail vendors and more.

Sunday, June 2

Golden State Ballet

2 p.m. at the San Diego Civic Center | $35+

Watch this end-of-season performance that brings a trifecta of the most recognizable names in contemporary ballet together. Attendees will also experience a live chamber orchestra performing music by Mozart.

Pupapalooza 2024

Noon at San Diego Mission Bay Resort | Free

This annual dog-friendly pawty features refreshing beer, dog adoptions, pop-up shopping, a live DJ, photo opportunities and more. All the proceeds go to The Animal Pad dog rescue.

San Diego Cactus & Succulent Society: 2024 Summer Show and Sale

9 a.m. at Casa del Prado| Free admission

Shop for unique plants from dozens of plant vendors and local artisans.

Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon

7 a.m. at Balboa Park

The Rock 'n' Roll San Diego Marathon is happening the first weekend of June at Balboa Park and more than 30,000 runners are expected. Spectators are invited to cheer on the runners and multiple streets around town are expected to close. Click here for more details.