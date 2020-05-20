Social Distancing Circles Keep Dolores Park Visitors in Check

Did you see them? Social distancing circles appeared at Dolores Park in San Francisco Wednesday as a reminder to all visitors to stay 6 feet apart, and they appeared to be working.

“I feel like if we didn't have circles people would crowd everywhere,” said Hania Osman from San Jose.

The park had been so crowded during the pandemic, Mayor London Breed threatened to shut it down.

San Francisco Recreation and Park said it saw New York using chalk circles so they decided to give it a try.

“Everyone is on their little circle literally in their circle, pretty efficient, keep everyone aware,” said San Francisco resident Simon Wong.

Recreation and Parks said the Little Marina Green Picnic Area will be the next park to get the new look.