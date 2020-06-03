Sixth Day of DC Protests Marked by Large Military Presence

Military police and law enforcement officers from a variety of federal agencies were out in force during the sixth day of protests in Washington, D.C.

A senior Defense official said at least 2,200 Guard members would be on the streets Wednesday.

The law enforcement officers formed a ring around the perimeter of Lafayette Park across from the White House. Military vehicles were parked on nearby streets, also blocking access.

Protests appeared relatively tranquil hours after prosecutors increased charges against Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed Floyd, were upgraded and charged three other officers involved in the arrest for the first time.

Thousands of protesters gathered near the White House, kept some distance away by lines of military police.

After months of stay-at-home orders and social distancing, hundreds sang and danced together at 16th and I Streets to "Man in the Mirror" and "Lean on Me," led by Maryland performer Kenny Sway.

Despite the curfew until 6 a.m., crowds of protesters stayed late into the night. Many had dispersed by the time the sun rose, but the seventh day of protests is planned Thursday starting with a Black Lives Matter-led die-in at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. The city hasn't announced plans for a curfew on Thursday yet.

The early hours of Thursday remained quieter than other nights near the White House. But the number of military police was notable, and some were upset by the lack of barriers between protesters and the guards.

"I came to pass out supplies and like be here in solidarity in front of the White House. But I didn't expect military to roll up," said protester Patrick Simmons. "On the way here, they said [Defense Secretery] Esper had said he wasn't going to have military here, and now they are. I don't know, that's a weird dynamic."

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday overturned an earlier Pentagon decision to remove a couple hundred active-duty soldiers out of the area, reportedly after a visit to the White House.

Nearly a thousand protesters held a peaceful sit in, lying face down for 8 minutes and 49 seconds in memory of George Floyd. News4's Cory Smith reports.

Earlier in the night, thousands of protesters in the nation’s capital knelt and sang “Amazing Grace” near the White House.

“We are not going anywhere,” the protesters chanted.

As the protesters sang and chanted, law enforcement officers in riot gear stood watching over the crowd, which stretched down 16th Street.

The crowd knelt silently as the time neared for a virtual town hall by former President Barack Obama to discuss Floyd’s death, policing and the protests that have engulfed the country.

In a powerful moment, hundreds of people lay face down in protest at the Capitol building Wednesday. A group called Freedom Fighters DC tapped into social media to make the event happen. News4's Jackie Bensen reports.

A citywide curfew started at 11 p.m. The curfew started four hours earlier the previous two nights. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chief of Police Peter Newsham said it was necessary.

“I believe it was very effective in ramping down the level of violence," Newsham said.

Armed military troops blocked streets near the White House, expanding the area shut down. Some troops were National Guardsmen. Others had no insignias or identifiable information.

Armed military troops block 16th street outside White House. Roads closed as far back as L street. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/lqcwHTYbJk — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) June 3, 2020

Bowser was at the protests late afternoon Wednesday and was cheered by a crowd.

Earlier in the day, she questioned whether President Donald Trump has the authority to put troops on D.C. streets.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser went out to tour the protests Wednesday. News4's Mark Segraves reports she made remarks about President Trump bringing in troops to the city.

“We are examining every legal question about the president’s authority to send troops, even National Guard, to the District of Columbia,” she said. “I have the authority to request Guard from other states. I have not requested that.”

In a powerful moment outside the U.S. Capitol building, scores of people lay face down in protest. One black person stood and raised a fist.

Also Wednesday, a Capitol police officer was seen taking a knee in front of protesters.

A Capitol police officer takes a knee in front of protestors pic.twitter.com/9EMhA6qhNP — Cory (@CoryNBC) June 3, 2020

The latest curfew will be in effect from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. While it is in effect, no one can "walk, bike, run, loiter, stand or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park or other public place within the District," a statement from the mayor's office said.

Health care workers, members of the press and essential workers are exempt while they're on the job.

Restaurants and nonessential businesses must close.

Metro trains will run until 9 p.m., under regular COVID-19 service hours. Metrobuses will run until 11 p.m.

Anyone who violates the curfew could be charged a $300 fine or sentenced to up to 10 days in jail.

“If you are not a member of the media or do not have an essential function, you can anticipate that local police and federal police will take you into custody. That is a warning," the police chief said Monday.

The curfew follows nine weeks of restrictions on businesses and daily life because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

News4's Shomari Stone is following protesters on their sixth day of demonstrations.

Protests Tuesday were large and mostly peaceful, with about 5,000 participants, the police chief said. Just 19 people were arrested, down from a high of 288 people Monday night. Most were charged with violating the curfew.

Eleven percent were charged with felony rioting. Another 11 percent were charged with burglary.

Ninety percent of protesters who were arrested live in D.C., Maryland or Virginia, the chief said. Nine percent had unknown addresses or no fixed addresses. One percent lived in other states.

As protests continue to unfold, a curfew will be enforced for a third night. Elections are still underway in the District, and voters can be out to vote. News4's Mark Segraves reports from the protests downtown.

Many protesters are “self-policing" and urging each other to be peaceful, the police chief said. He cited an instance on which News4 reported on Tuesday. When one protester climbed a lamp post and removed a street sign, he was roundly booed by others.

“It’s not what we’re about,” said protester George “T.J.” Pierce of D.C.

