sinkhole

VIDEO: Sinkhole Opens in Pa., Swallows Up SUV

A driver managed to escape serious injuries after a sinkhole swallowed up an SUV traveling in the middle of a street in Easton, Pennsylvania

By David Chang

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A driver managed to escape serious injuries after a sinkhole swallowed up an SUV traveling in the middle of a street in Easton, Pennsylvania.

A water main break led to the sinkhole opening up at James and East Kleinhans streets around 1:30 p.m. Monday. An SUV that was traveling in the area then fell in the hole.

The driver was able to get out and didn’t suffer serious injuries.

U.S. & World

Iraq 3 hours ago

Militiamen Breach US Embassy in Baghdad; Trump Blames Iran

47 mins ago

White Settlement Gunman Grew Angry Over Refused Requests for Money: Minister

Crews eventually removed the vehicle from the sinkhole. The street remains blocked off as repairs continue.

This article tagged under:

sinkholePennsylvaniaEaston
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us