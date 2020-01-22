Seattle

Seattle Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Injured: Police

A manhunt is ongoing for the gunman

George Rose/Getty Images

One person was fatally shot and five others were injured in a downtown Seattle shooting on Wednesday, according to police.

The Seattle Police Department said officers are searching for a lone gunman after the shooting that occurred at about 5 p.m. PST.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said officers immediately responded to the shooting because a large police presence was in the area due to a prior police-involved shooting.

The Seattle fire chief said the five people injured were transported to hospitals as "red category" — stating they are in critical condition.

Witnesses reported hearing more than a dozen shots, police added.

It's the third downtown Seattle shooting in two days. Police found a man with a gunshot wound in a mall stairwell Tuesday afternoon, who later died at a hospital. Police shot a person in another area of downtown Seattle earlier on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Associated Press/NBC

This article tagged under:

Seattlewashington state
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us