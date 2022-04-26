San Jose Kidnapping: 3-Month-Old Baby Found, Suspects in Custody

Police on Tuesday recovered a 3-month-old baby who had been kidnapped a day earlier from his grandmother's San Jose home.

The baby, Brandon Cuellar, was found safe and was taken to a hospital as a precaution. Three suspects were in custody, police said.

Gloria, a San Jose resident, called investigators after noticing a suspicious van in the area. Upon arrival, investigators were able to rescue baby Brandon safely.

A worker from a nearby adult care facility called police when she spotted a suspicious van with a baby carrier inside. The woman, identified only as Gloria, said the vehicle "didn't sit well" with her, so she peeked inside, saw the car seat and called 911.

Police said the suspect entered an apartment in the 1000 block of Elm Street on Monday afternoon and took the baby as the child's grandmother was unloading groceries.

San Jose police Tuesday morning towed away a Nissan Pathfinder from near the scene of the kidnapping and confirmed with NBC Bay Area it is connected to the investigation.

NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo speaks with Chris Martinez, who said one of his employees helped authorities locate a 3-month-old baby kidnapped from his San Jose home.