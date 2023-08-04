Ohio

Riders get stuck near top of roller coaster at Ohio park, forced to climb down after malfunction

Riders had to walk nearly 200 feet down a steep incline of steps on the side of the track

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

When you strap in to ride a roller coaster, it's fair to expect a thrilling experience.

But some riders got more than that earlier this week when Cedar Point's Magnum XL-200 roller coaster malfunctioned near the top of its 205-foot peak.

While approaching the top of the roller coaster, the train abruptly stopped and riders were forced to evacuate by walking down a steep incline of steps on the side of the track.

Josh Lett, a visitor at the park, posted the video of riders walking down the roller coaster on his Facebook page.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A park spokesman blamed a mechanical issue for the "standard ride stoppage" as everyone got down safely.

Cedar Point, an amusement park located in Sandusky, Ohio, opened the Magnum XL-200 in 1989 as the fastest and steepest complete-circuit coaster in the world.

This article tagged under:

Ohio
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us