chase

Officers Pursue Driver on Streets in the Heart of Hollywood

Police pursue a driver in Hollywood.
NBCLA

Officers pursued a driver on streets and freeways Friday in the Hollywood area.

The driver in a blue Honda sedan passed notable landmarks like Hollywood & Highland, the Capitol Records building and tourist destinations in the heart of Hollywood.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The chase began after a possible carpool lane violation in the Baldwin Park area.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 4 hours ago

Biden Announces Commission to Study Overhauling Supreme Court

George Floyd 7 hours ago

Chauvin Trial: Medical Examiner Who Ruled Floyd Death a Homicide Takes the Stand

Officers in patrol car have pulled off the chase at times, relying on a CHP helicopter to track the car. After the driver took a circuitous route into West Hollywood, the police helicopter also stopped following the car.

Watch the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. for updates.

This article tagged under:

chase
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us