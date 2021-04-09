Officers Pursue Driver on Streets in the Heart of Hollywood

Officers pursued a driver on streets and freeways Friday in the Hollywood area.

The driver in a blue Honda sedan passed notable landmarks like Hollywood & Highland, the Capitol Records building and tourist destinations in the heart of Hollywood.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The chase began after a possible carpool lane violation in the Baldwin Park area.

Officers in patrol car have pulled off the chase at times, relying on a CHP helicopter to track the car. After the driver took a circuitous route into West Hollywood, the police helicopter also stopped following the car.

Watch the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. for updates.