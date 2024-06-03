Pro-Palestinian encampment cleared outside LA City Hall

The Los Angeles Police Department cleared out a short-lived pro-Palestinian tent encampment overnight in front of Los Angeles City Hall.

About 20 tents began going up on the sidewalks outside the building at Main Street and First Street late Monday afternoon. A department spokesperson said Monday night that officers were monitoring the area.

At 9:25 p.m. Monday, the department's Central Division posted the following on X: “There is a non-permitted demonstration occurring in the Civic Center portion of DTLA. Please use caution in the area due to people in the Roadway.”

Police began removing tents and clearing the area after midnight. Most of the tents were cleared out by Monday morning.

No arrests were reported.