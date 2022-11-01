Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing.

There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history.

But two tickets sold in California matched five numbers, missing only the Powerball.

One of those was sold at 777 MARKET at 1900 South La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles' Mid-Wilshire area. Another was sold at the McChevron in the San Joaquin Valley community of Visalia.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone claimed the prizes, worth more than $790,000

The winning numbers for Monday's drawing were 19, 13, 39, 59 and 36 with a Powerball of 13.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday. The top Powerball prize climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion ahead of the drawing.

The biggest prize ever was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticket holders in 2016.

Where have lucky lottery tickets been sold in California?

Morro Bay: An Albertsons supermarket sold a Powerball ticket for $699 million, one of the biggest prizes in the history of this lottery in the United States. Address: 730 Quintana Road. Sacramento: A Powerball ticket was sold at a 7 Eleven store for $316 million. Address: 6591 Wyndham Drive. Moreno Valley: Sunnymead liquor store sold a SuperLotto ticket for $13 million. Address: 24121 Sunnymead Boulevard. South Pasadena: A Powerball ticket was sold at G&M Food Mart and Chevron gas station for $1.3 million. Address: 1400 Mission Street. Blythe: A Powerball ticket was sold at a Valero gas station for $1.2 million. Address: 14021 W. Hobson Way.

How is Powerball played?

Winning the May prize requires you to match all six drawn numbers. That results in a chance of winning 1 in 292,201,338.

You can also earn money by hitting less than six numbers. The lowest amount you can earn is $4.

Each ticket costs $2, though you can pay an additional $1 for the Power Play option, which multiplies non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four, five, or 10 times the amount. An exception to this is the Power Play prize for hitting five numbers, as it always doubles to $2 million if you win.

Powerball is played in 45 states of the country, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Ilsands. The lottery is not played in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.