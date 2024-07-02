Driver of stolen hospital van leads police on pursuit in the San Fernando Valley

Police were chasing the driver of a stolen hospital van in the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday night.

The van was stolen during a shift change at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, according to the LAPD.

Several patrol vehicles were behind the van as it drove the wrong way through the 170 off-ramp on Victory Boulevard and residential neighborhoods.

The pursuit was initiated at 7:21 p.m. after the stolen vehicle was reported.

"Two employees were onboard at the time but were released. The shuttle is used to transport staff to staff parking lots off site," wrote a spokesperson for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

The driver made a complete stop in Panorama City, where he entered a Home Depot gardening section. The driver was shortly arrested by officers.