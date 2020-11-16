Wild Multi-County Police Chase Features Driver Appearing to Stop for Gas

A pursuit of a white pickup truck initially wanted for speeding in Riverside County traveled through Orange County before coming to a conclusion in East Los Angeles Monday.

The pursuit started around 8:32 p.m. near the 91 Freeway and the 71 Freeway, with a white pickup truck wanted for speeding, the Inland California Highway Patrol said.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 8:40 p.m. as the driver was in the Anaheim area.

The driver was speeding on the freeway "blacked out," meaning his headlights were off. With the driver on the wrong side of the street at points and driving in a dangerous manner, authorities pulled back and appeared to go into tracking mode with an airship following the pursuit vehicle without any ground units.

At one point, the driver took advantage of the tracking mode and pulled into a gas station, appearing time to possibly pump gas and continue to high-speed pursuit. Moments later, the driver jumped into the pickup and took off speeding, with the white vehicle's lights cut off.

As the pickup made its way into Fullerton, the driver was hitting 95 mph on surface streets, still blacked out and swerving around vehicles. The driver continued to speed on surface streets and drive erratically.

As the chase continued, the driver made his way to 5 Freeway northbound and headed into Los Angeles County, continuing to drive without headlights on and speeding at upwards of 100 mph on the freeway.

After continuing to drive in a dangerous manner, the driver pulled into a neighborhood near the intersection of Floral Drive and North Eastern Avenue. The driver took off running and ran into what appeared to be a residence in the East Los Angeles neighborhood.

Soon after, Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the home and began to search for the driver, alongside CHP officers.

Authorities appeared to find a backpack at the residence, and a lengthy search ensued.

Around 10:30 p.m., a person appeared to be detained at the address, but it was not immediately clear if the pursuit suspect was located.