Passenger Jumps Out of Moving Car in Hollywood Pursuit

Police were in pursuit of a driver in the Hollywood area Sunday night.

Newschopper4 was over the chase at about 11:06 p.m. It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.

At one point during the chase, a passenger was seen jumping out of the moving vehicle and hitting the ground hard.

Minutes later, the driver stopped the vehicle under the 101 freeway near Alvarado Street in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, ending the chase.

A second person who appeared to be inside the suspect vehicle surrendered to police in the area of Park View Street and Coronado Street. It was not immediately known if this person was the driver of the vehicle.