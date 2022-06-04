Philadelphia

Police: 3 Dead, Several Wounded in Philadelphia Shooting

A gunman opened fire into a crowd on South Street in Philadelphia late Saturday night

Generic crime scene police lights
Ajax9

Three people were fatally shot and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia, authorities said.

An officer arrived to see a man shooting into the downtown crowd and fired his weapon toward the man, police said. It is unclear if the suspect was hit.

Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference that shots were fired into the South Street downtown crowd and an officer shot at a suspect. It is unclear if the suspect was hit.

“You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” Pace said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remains unknown. No officers were injured, police said.

Authorities say no arrests have been made but that a weapon was recovered.

The department said on Twitter to avoid the area and that several people were injured.

U.S. & World

Biden presidency 13 hours ago

Biden Evacuated After Plane Entered Airspace Near Beach Home

British Royal Family Jun 2

Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

No additional information was immediately made available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaSouth PhiladelphiaSouth Street
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us