PETA Urges MLB to Change ‘Bullpen' Term Over Insensitivity to Cows

The term bullpen has been used in Major League Baseball since the 1800s

By James Best

PETA is asking Major League Baseball to stop using the term bullpen to describe the area where pitchers warm up and instead use the term “arm barn.”

The nonprofit organization argued that saying “bullpen” is insensitive to cows in a news release on Thursday.

In the news release, PETA argues that the MLB should “strike out the word bullpen in favor of a more modern, animal-friendly term.”

“Words matter and baseball ‘bullpens’ devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals.” PETA executive vice president Tracy Reiman said in the release.

With the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves going on, PETA’s request appears to be quite timely. But with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred currently working through labor negotiations ahead of the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement in Dec., changing the “bullpen” term might not be his first priority. 

The 2021 World Series continues on Friday night as the Astros head to Atlanta to face the Braves at Truist Park. Houston and Atlanta each split the first two games of the series in Houston on Tuesday and Wednesday

