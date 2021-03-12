Garden Grove

One Killed, Another Injured When Crash Sends Car Into Garden Grove Pool

The car landed upside-down and partially submerged in a pool after the two-vehicle collision.

A crash sends a car into a residential pool.
Orange County Fire Authority

One person was killed early Friday morning and at least one other seriously injured following a collision that sent one of the vehicles crashing into a pool in Garden Grove.

The crash was reported shortly after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Euclid Street and Orangewood Avenue, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Images from the scene show a white vehicle overturned and partially submerged inside a residential pool while a second car is resting on its side farther down the street. A sheared fire hydrant can also be seen feet away from the overturned vehicle.

The Orange County Fire Authority says one person was taken to the hospital and another died at the scene.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

