Pershing Square ice rink returns in downtown Los Angeles

Los Angeles city officials will hold the opening ceremony of the 27th Annual Pershing Square Holiday Ice Rink Thursday, followed by a tree lighting ceremony.

The rink will be open through Jan. 12, 2025.

Credit: Khallid Shabazz

Visitors are strongly encouraged to book their one-hour session online in advance as available time slots are selling fast. See here to book a session.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

A general admission ticket costs $21.20, including skates. Skaters are also allowed to bring their own ice skates.

“Whether you're a beginner or an experienced skater, this family-friendly event is for everyone,” rink officials said.

The rink is Los Angeles' largest outdoor rink.

Officials expect over 50, 000 skaters and more than 250,000 spectators this year.