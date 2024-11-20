holidays

Pershing Square ice rink returns in downtown Los Angeles

Visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase their tickets online in advance.

By Helen Jeong

Los Angeles city officials will hold the opening ceremony of the 27th Annual Pershing Square Holiday Ice Rink Thursday, followed by a tree lighting ceremony.

The rink will be open through Jan. 12, 2025.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Credit: Khallid Shabazz

Visitors are strongly encouraged to book their one-hour session online in advance as available time slots are selling fast. See here to book a session. 

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

A general admission ticket costs $21.20, including skates. Skaters are also allowed to bring their own ice skates.

“Whether you're a beginner or an experienced skater, this family-friendly event is for everyone,” rink officials said.

U.S. & World

Israel 1 hour ago

Bernie Sanders' push to limit weapons sales to Israel blocked by the Senate

Google 2 hours ago

DOJ pushes for Google to break off Chrome browser after antitrust case

The rink is Los Angeles' largest outdoor rink.

Officials expect over 50, 000 skaters and more than 250,000 spectators this year.

This article tagged under:

holidaysDowntown LA
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us