Passenger on Flight Landing at South Florida Airport Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Officials say a passenger who arrived on a flight at Palm Beach International Airport has tested positive for the coronavirus.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the passenger landed Wednesday night just before 9 p.m. on a JetBlue flight from New York City’s JFK Airport. Passengers were forced to remain on the plane for nearly two hours before departing just before 11 p.m.

“He was wearing masks and gloves. His wife was sitting in the same row as me and mentioned to others that he wasn't feeling well," passenger Scott Rodman told the station.

The man, who was not identified, was taken off the plane through the back. Palm Beach Fire Rescue officials spoke with the remaining passengers who were advised of monitoring procedures.

Airport officials say they were in the process of sterilizing the limited containment area where the passengers deplaned, which was separate from the main terminals.