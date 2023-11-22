holiday shopping

Which stores will be open and which ones closed on Thanksgiving in 2023?

Retailers like Target and Walmart will be closed as Americans celebrate Thanksgiving this year.

By Kayla Galloway

NBC Universal, Inc.

Many stores will shut their doors on Thanksgiving this year, following a trend that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In years past, retailers were met with a frenzy of shoppers looking to get the best deals during the holiday season, even if it meant ditching Thanksgiving dinner early to get to the mall.

In 2023, major stores like Kohl's, Target and Walmart will be closed while Americans indulge at the Thanksgiving dinner table.

Dallas Cowboys Oct 16

Dolly Parton to perform halftime show at Thanksgiving Day game between Cowboys and Commanders

pet safety 23 hours ago

Can my dog eat Thanksgiving dinner? Pet safety tips for the holiday season

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Here's a list of what stores will be open and closed on Nov. 23, 2023.

(Note: This list will be updated as major retailers provide their Thanksgiving hours publicly.)

Which stores are open on Thanksgiving?

  • CVS
  • Albertsons (may have adjusted hours, check with your local store)
  • Ralphs
  • Walgreens (24-hour locations will be open, all others will be closed)
  • ACME (may have adjusted hours, check with your local store)
  • Safeway (may have adjusted hours, check with your local store)
  • Vons (may have adjusted hours, check with your local store)
  • Dollar General
  • Rite Aid
  • Big Lots

Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving?

Sure the giant balloons are cool. But the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is also known for its big, beautiful floats. LX News got to go inside the studio where these moveable works of art are born.

This article tagged under:

holiday shopping
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us