Buena Park

One Person Injured in Shooting Outside of Knott's Berry Farm

The CHP and Buena Park Police Department are currently investigating. 

By Staff Reports

A view of Knott's Berry Farm.
Getty Images

Officers were investigating a shooting outside the Knott's Berry Farm theme park that left one person injured Friday night.

The park issued the following statement regarding the incident via a tweet.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We have been made aware of an incident which took place away from Knott’s Berry Farm. A victim was assisted by park personnel outside of the park’s gates and transported to a local hospital. The incident is currently being investigated. All inquiries should be directed to the Buena Park Police or local authorities."

There were reports of sound of gunfire outside the park and there was police activity reported in the area. 

Park goers reported that they had been limited as to their movements inside the park and that they were on lock down.

Beach Boulevard near Knott's Berry Farm was completely shut down.

U.S. & World

Surfside condo collapse 15 hours ago

‘Staggering and Heartbreaking': Surfside Collapse Death Toll Reaches 79

Covid-19 Vaccine 15 hours ago

Vaccinated Students, Teachers Don't Need Masks at School, CDC Says

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Buena ParkshootingKnott’s Berry Farm
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us