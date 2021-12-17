online threats

NY Man Gets Nearly 3 Years in Prison for Threatening Sen. Raphael Warnock

The Proud Boys supporter from Queens posted threats against Warnock and other elected officials on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images (File)

A federal judge sentenced a New York man to nearly three years in prison Thursday for making threats against Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

The man, Eduard Florea, 41, pleaded guilty in August to posting statements online threatening to kill Warnock, as well as illegally possessing ammunition. Florea, a Proud Boys supporter from Queens, posted threats against Warnock and other elected officials on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, the day a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from counting the Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election.


"Dead men can't pass s--- laws," Florea wrote of Warnock in a Jan. 6 message posted on Parler, a social media platform popular with conservatives, prosecutors said in court documents. He made a separate reference to Warnock's being dead, prosecutors said.

Warnock won his Senate seat Jan. 5 in a special runoff election.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

