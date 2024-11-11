Class ring found in ashes of home among few treasured items left behind by Mountain Fire

Clay Carter and his wife have spent the last few days searching through the rubble of the Camarillo home they moved into just over a year ago.

Little was left standing on the property after the devastating Mountain Fire swept through the neighborhood on Old Coach Drive near Goldenspur Drive in the Ventura County community.

The house, lincuding a home office, was one of more than 130 structures destroyed in the wildfire. Among the few items Carter found over the weekend was a 1984 college class ring.

"This is the only thing important to me that was found, and it's my class ring from college 1984," Carter said.

The Carters' property was similar to others burned by the fast-moving wildfire in the neighborhood, where flames were pushed by strong winds after the fire started Wednesday morning in nearby Somis and spread to Camarillo and Moorpark.

He said the support from friends, family and co-workers in the wake of destruction has been overwhelming.

"It's not just that they reached out, but how generous they’ve reached out," said Carter. "It's just unbelievable.

"A renewal of hope about the world and society."

On Monday, the fire was 20,600 acres with containment at 36 percent. Evacuation warnings and orders remained in effect for some areas.

Firefighters reported minimal fire activity overnight as crews constructed and improved containment lines.