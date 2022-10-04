McDonald's Adult Happy Meals: What's in the Box, What Does It Cost and Why Cactus Flea?

McDonald's debuted a first-of-its-kind collaboration this week with famed streetwear brand The Cactus Plant Flea Market, bringing adult happy meals to fast-food joints near you for the first time -- and for a limited time.

The Cactus Plant Flea Market boxes rolled out Oct. 3 and will be available through the end of the month.

We know you still have questions. Here are some of the top ones -- and their answers.

What's in the Box?

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

You've got two options for The Cactus Plant Flea Market box. Choose between a Big Mac, replete with McDonald's fan-favorite Big Mac sauce, and the 10-piece Chicken McNuggets for your main course. You've got 10 different sauce choices and you get to pick two. The meal also comes with a drink and french fries, of course, as well as a prize.

Adults need those too, right? Each adult happy meal comes with one of four collectibles -- Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie and Cactus Buddy, the latter of which is exclusive to this limited-time offer.

McDonald's

How Much Does It Cost?

Prices for the Big Mac and McNuggets options are the same. Medium boxes cost $12.29. A large box costs $0.60 more. For the more health-conscious McDonald's customers, the McNuggets option is 130 calories cheaper than the Big Mac option.

Can I Get It Whenever I Want?

Nope, sorry breakfast people, the adult happy meals are only available after 11 a.m. -- and at participating locations. You can order through the app, McDonald's says. The collab launched Monday and runs through Oct. 30.

What Else Should I Know?

If you buy a Cactus Plant Flea Market Box on McDonald's app, you'll automatically be entered for a chance to win exclusive merchandise from Cactus Plant Flea Market and McDonald's, including t-shirts, a Grimace chair and more. Contests will run weekly, so you've got a few chances to win before the promotion ends.

Cactus Plant Flea Market also debuted merchandise online. It'll be available while supplies last. Learn more here.