Massive 10-Alarm Fire Breaks Out at NJ Chemical Plant, Residents Asked to Avoid Area

A huge fire broke out at a New Jersey chemical plant Friday evening, sending massive plumes of black smoke billowing into the air.

The fire at the chemical plant in Passaic was at three alarms after 9 p.m., according to Passaic Mayor Hector Lora, who went on Facebook Live imploring residents to stay away from the area near the fire. Lora also asked those who live nearby to close their windows due to the extreme amount of smoke.



The blaze quickly was elevated to a six-alarm fire in under an hour, and was up to 10 alarms before 11 p.m. Evacuations were not yet ordered, but were being considered, Lora said.

Police blocked off streets in the area, and officers warned drivers to avoid the area, as they are fearful of a potential explosion.

The 200,000 square-foot plant is located near 225 Passaic Street, near Route 21 and the Passaic River, and could be in danger of collapsing. An official said that among the companies housed in the factory is a pool chlorine manufacturing company, and the biggest problem with a chlorine fire is wind. Strong wind gusts were blowing through Passaic as the fire raged.

However, the city's mayor told NBC New York that the fire has not reached the company that was housing the chemicals.

A large number of firefighters from surrounding towns were called in to help battle the flames, which shot up into the night sky and were easily visible from cars traveling on Route 21, which were passing just feet from the inferno. Video from social media showed the flames shooting even higher than the elevated highway, as cars drove past. The highway has since been closed.

New York City officials said that smoke from the blaze may be seen or smelled in the city.

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined.

