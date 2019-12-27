Marlee Matlin Calls Out Delta for Lack of Accessibility for Deaf and Hard of Hearing

"Switched at Birth" actress Marlee Matlin called out Delta airlines on Twitter for its lack of accessibility for deaf and hard-of-hearing passengers, drawing attention to the challenges those with disabilities undergo while traveling, according to NBC News.

"Sad to see that my preferred airline, Delta Flight 1998 has provisions for various languages and audio description for in-flight entertainment but no closed captions for deaf and hard of hearing flyers," Matlin, who is the only deaf performer to have won an Academy Award, tweeted Thursday with the hashtags #noaccess and #ADACompliance.

Her tweet, which has received more than 7,000 likes, drew support from disability advocates.

"Marlee Matlin is a champion for captioning in all areas including on airlines, and we appreciate her efforts to bring public awareness to the lack of full accessibility on airplanes," Howard A. Rosenblum, chief executive officer and director of legal services of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), an advocacy organization for the deaf and hard of hearing, wrote in an emailed statement.

