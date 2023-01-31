United Kingdom

Man Crushed to Death Under Outdoor Urinal in London

The retractable urinals are dotted throughout London’s entertainment districts, stored below ground during the day and raised at night.

By The Associated Press

Emergency Services Work To Rescue Man Crushed By Underground Toilet In Central London
Ming Yeung/Getty Images

A pop-up urinal crushed a man to death in London’s theater district Friday, police said.

Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at Cambridge Circus, a busy intersection in the city’s West End.

The Metropolitan Police force said the man “is thought to have sustained crush injuries while working on a telescopic urinal.” The force said that “despite the efforts of emergency services,” he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not released.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The retractable urinals are dotted throughout London’s entertainment districts, stored below ground during the day and raised at night.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

United Kingdom
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us